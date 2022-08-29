The Mitt 330 GTS Maxi-Scooter Makes Its Way To Spain

Maxi-scooters are popular alternatives to standard motorcycles as they offer the comfort, ease of use, and utility of scooters, with the power and long-distance capability of touring motorbikes. Machines like the Honda Forza 350 and Yamaha XMAX are essential tools for a lot of people around the world who rely on them to take them around on a daily basis.

As a result of the growing popularity of mid-displacement maxi-scooters, especially in Europe and Asia, more and more players have entered the game. In Spain, in particular, a new scooter from Mitt seeks to disrupt the market and offer maxi-scooter utility at a bargain price. It’s called the 330 GTS, and it’s well and truly a maxi-scooter, thanks to the features and performance it brings to the table. The best part? It retails for just 3,995 Euros, which translates to just $3,970 USD. Let’s take a closer look at this new scooter, shall we?

For starters, like most budget-focused offerings on the market, Mitt sources its machines from China, and rebrands them accordingly for the European market. The 330 GTS takes the form of a modern-style scooter with sharp, angular edges and bulbous bodywork. It’s powered by a 276cc single-cylinder engine that churns out a decent 27 horsepower and 16.1 ft-lbs of torque at 8,000 rpm. Power is sent to the ground via a CVT and a 14 inch wheel at the rear.

The Mitt 330 GTS rolls on a 15-inch front and a 14-inch rear wheel, and is equipped with a standard, non-adjustable set of telescopic forks up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock out back. Dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc all equipped with ABS bring the large scooter to a stop, while a 16-liter fuel tank offers quite a hit of range in between fuel stops.

As is the case with most scooters, the 330 GTS packs a lot of functional features, while keeping its tech package rather simple. For starters, it gets a remote-release under-seat storage compartment that has enough room to store a jacket and helmet. Additionally, two extra storage compartments on the leg shield provide you with convenient places to keep your small personal belongings. Of course, as with most modern two-wheelers, the 330 GTS packs a full LED lighting system and an analog and digital instrument cluster.