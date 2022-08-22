Taiwanese Manufacturer SYM Releases New MMBCU Scooter

There is no dispute that scooters rule the roads in the majority of Asian countries. Scooters are logical given the rising cost of gas and the worsening traffic situation; they are also inexpensive to operate and maintain. In regards to scooters, there are in fact two schools of thinking. The first is stylish—conjure up a Vespa—while the second is futuristic and sporty. The MMBCU, the newest product from SYM, fits within this second group.

Now, if you'll excuse the somewhat strange naming convention, SYM's newest scooter does truly have an unique appearance. Some have even compared it to the Kawasaki H2 in their descriptions. Indeed, given the two-wheeler's sharp edges and angular bodywork, it is easy to understand why this is the case. The SYM MMBCU has a distinctive shape and angular body panels that give it a futuristic appearance. Directly in the middle of its acute apron is an angular LED headlamp. The straightforward yet flowing side panels are positioned on top of the athletic single-piece seat.

The MMBCU is powered by a 150.8cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine. That said, SYM has yet to provide information regarding the power and torque output. It is, however, expected that the scooter will rival in terms of performance with the likes of the Honda ADV150. The MMBCU's suspension system comprises a telescopic fork up front and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. For added safety, it has traction control, dual-channel ABS, and disc brakes on both ends. The MMBCU has 13-inch alloy wheels and tips the scales at 136 kilograms.

The scooter is loaded with amenities, such as a silent start, idle engine cut-off, and an LCD instrument cluster that is entirely digital. A USB charging outlet, 28 liters of space beneath the seat, enough to fit a full-face helmet, and full LED lights are also included. A 700 ml bottle can also fit in the front storage space, which is a nifty touch for on-the-go folks looking to stay hydrated. The MMBCU is now exclusively marketed in China and Taiwan, but it's possible that it will soon be made available in other Asian countries as well. SYM has not yet disclosed the model's official price.