Honda Has Updated The CB250R With Mild Refinements In Malaysia

Honda’s CB range of motorcycles has received global acclaim thanks to their universal styling and accessibility. In recent years, the brand has hinged on the CB’s heritage by rebranding it with what it’s calling “Neo Sports Cafe” styling, accentuated with a round headlight and generally modern bodywork. Needless to say, the new design language has captured the hearts and minds of enthusiasts all over the world

Specific to the Asian market, Honda has applied the same styling to the smaller CB models. We now have bikes like the CB150 Exmotion and CB250R sporting retro styling. For Malaysia in particular, the CB250R neo-retro naked bike has received a number of updates for the 2022 model year. The updates elevate the bike’s premium feel, while retaining its accessibility and affordable price tag. To start with, Honda has fitted the CB250R with its premium Showa big piston forks. These provide the bike with a more direct-feeling front end and of course, a more premium aesthetic. A five-step preload-adjustable monoshock has been thrown in, too.

Apart from the suspension updates, the CB250R’s instrument cluster receives a gear position indicator. On the performance side of things, the CB250R features a 249cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that pumps out a respectable 27.6 horsepower and 16.4 ft-lbs of torque. In terms of performance, the CB250R is similar to that of the KTM 250 Duke, but is down in terms of power slightly. That said, it has the weight advantage, as it’s a whole 26 kilograms lighter than the Austrian naked bike.

The Honda CB250R still has a 296mm front disc brake, a 220mm rear disc brake, and dual-channel ABS as an added measure of safety. The streetfighter has 17-inch wheels at both ends, with a 110-section tire up front and a 150-section tire at the back, supporting its athletic characteristics. Additionally, it has LED lighting all around. The cost of the 2022 Honda CB250R is 23,999 RM, which is equivalent to about $5,347 USD. It’s priced at a premium for a bike of its size and displacement, however, its features and impressive performance will certainly make it an appealing option in the enthusiast market.