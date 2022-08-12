WRS Adds Sport Windscreen To Its Yamaha Ténéré 700 Catalog

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 is proving to be one of the most adaptable, readily configurable adventure bikes available in a number of ways. In fact, I'm not sure it's still appropriate to refer to it as an adventure bike. Riders like Pol Tarres have taken the oversized ADV trials riding and motocross racing. The T7 is really just a big dirt bike cosplaying as an ADV.

The fact that Yamaha kept the electronics relatively basic, with switchable ABS acting as the bike's only rider aid, adds to the list of factors that make the Ténéré 700 amazing. As a result, it's not surprising that riders of all skill levels choose the T7, and it's also not surprising that a sizable aftermarket for this peach of an ADV bike has sprung off like wildfire. Almost all reputable aftermarket companies have a selection of upgrades and add-ons made especially for the Ténéré 700.

The newest of which comes from WRS, a brand which we previously talked about with its headlight protector, also for the T7. This time around, it adds a touch of touring capability to the ADV-enduro bike. The brand claims that its newest Sport windscreen eliminates the annoying turbulence brought about by the stock windshield. Said turbulence is predominantly felt on your head and shoulders, and can be particularly irritating on longer rides.

WRS constructed the Sport windscreen out of high quality PMMA plexiglass measuring 4 millimeters in thickness. This should be robust enough to withstand light impacts with shrubs and branches on the trails, as well as the long-haul blasts of wind at speed while slugging it out on the freeway. WRS says that the windscreen can even add comfort for two-up riding, as it offers more wind protection for both the rider and passenger.

Design-wise, WRS' windscreen isn't excessively tall, and doesn't give the T7 a dorky look like other excessively tall windscreens do. It's minimally styled, and comes in black, blending in seamlessly with the styling of the T7, regardless of its colorway. The manufacturer notes, however, that the Sport windscreen isn't compatible with the Ténéré 700 World Raid edition. This product is priced at 83 Euros, which equates to around $86 USD.