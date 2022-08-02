Suzuki Bestows Minor Mechanical Updates To GSX-R125 And GSX-S125 In Japan

For a variety of reasons, buying a high displacement sportbike is just not a viable choice in many Asian countries. Riding a high-performance motorcycle in heavily populated areas may be quite annoying, since you will almost certainly never be able to employ even a fraction of its capability. Furthermore, for novices or riders who have a tendency to get greedy with the throttle, the urge to go beyond their abilities can be hard to shake.

However, for people who like the appearance and feel of a sportbike but want a more muted performance package, most major manufacturers offer small displacement reproductions of their high horsepower racing bikes. The Suzuki GSX-R125 is one of the most popular in Asia and even Europe. The GSX-S125, the baby Gixxer's naked sibling, is also an appealing alternative. Both of these models have been updated for the 2022 model year in Japan, so let's take a closer look.

Suzuki has upgraded its Japanese range with the introduction of the Euro5-compliant GSX-R125 and GSX-S125, models that might soon be available in Europe as entry-level bikes. The most recent incarnations of the bikes have received mostly mechanical updates to meet the most recent emission standards. The 2022 versions' revised 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor produces 14.75 horsepower at 10,500rpm and 7.7 ft-lbs of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

The GSX-R125, like its bigger, more expensive brother, the GSX-R1000R, has a full fairing design with a clip-on-style handlebar. The GSX-S125, on the other hand, is a naked sportbike with no fairing and a flat handlebar. It's more suited for city riding, with comfort taking precedence over a sporty riding stance. Having said that, both motorcycles are essentially the same underneath the skin. LED illumination, a completely digital instrument cluster, the Suzuki Easy Start System, a warning switch, and 10-spoke alloy wheels are all standard equipment on both motorcycles.

Telescopic front forks, a rear preload-adjustable monoshock, petal-type disc brakes front and back, and dual-channel ABS are standard on the GSX-R125 and GSX-S125. The 2022 Suzuki GSX-R125 is available with three colour schemes and is priced at 453,200 Yen (about $3,466 USD). Meanwhile, the GSX-S125 is available in two colors and costs 420,200 Yen (about $3,214 USD).