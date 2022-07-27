Sidi Introduces New Mid Adventure 2 Gore Waterproof ADV Boots

The right footwear is absolutely essential in keeping you safe and comfortable while riding out on your motorcycle. This is especially true when it comes to adventure riding, wherein you want to find the happy medium between the safety offered by full off-road equipment and the comfort of street-focused riding gear. Luckily, several manufacturers have developed new boots which are lighter, and more comfortable, while remaining ultra protective.

The Italian footwear brand Sidi has built a good reputation for producing all-terrain boots for cyclists and motorcyclists for more than 50 years. The firm has updated its motocross models for dual-purpose usage with its adventure variants in response to the global growth in popularity of adventure riding. With a mid-cut Adventure Mid 2 Gore-Tex variant, the company increases the latter's versatility. This hardy half-boot has gussets on the rear for added comfort and full-grain leather and suede on the inside of the foot.

A Velcro flap and two movable straps with micrometric buckles are used to secure the boot for the best fit. Your feet stay dry even in the wettest weather thanks to a Gore-Tex membrane. Sidi goes all out with internal reinforcements in the toe, heel, and malleolus for safety. A robust TPU shell in the heel, an external reinforcement in the malleolus, and selector reinforcement have all been incorporated to safeguard your feet against twisting and crushing blows. Last but not least, even on wet and slippery conditions, a thick, anti-slip sole enables you to plant your feet firmly and securely.

The transalpine boot is only available in black, but the numerous strap and buckle replacement components, which can be found on the official Spidi website in a variety of colors, allow you to add a pop of color. As for pricing and availability, the Sidi Mid Adventure 2 Gore is sold for 289.95 euros, or the equivalent of $294 USD, per current exchange rates. The Italian manufacturer is offering them in sizes ranging from 39 to 50, and in just one all-black colorway.