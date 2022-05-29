Sidi’s a company that’s well-known in the world of two-wheeler-specific footwear. It brings a wealth of options for cyclists, and the brand also has a lot of options for motorcyclists that participate in different disciplines.

Other than motocross boots, Sidi also has pairs for touring, sport riding, and also more casual boots.

Hardcore dirt riders who find themselves maxing out their machines and going through boots quickly will find Sidi’s Crossfire 3 SRS to potentially be the last pair of off-road boots that they might ever need. As a high-end boot, almost all of its parts are replaceable and Sidi offers an entire selection of those parts in its store.

The Sidi Crossfire 3 SRS, is the brand’s top-of-the-line motocross boot. The model features maximum protection and longevity thanks to sturdy armor plates on the upper bootleg. The plastic sections are removable and replaceable. They’re not glued or stitched on, but screwed on so removal and installation are user-friendly and totally doable.

There are also other protective elements that can be replaced, namely in the ankle, and in the medial side of the foot. Sidi went all-out with the design of the Crossfire, even going as far as to design a spoiler for the first buckle in order to prevent dirt or stones from knocking open the first buckle. Sidi also provides a wealth of options in terms of spare parts. Who is to say that you can’t make your own colorway as well?

Underneath all of that, the SRS in the name stands for “Sole Replacement System,” which is technology and design-patented by Sidi the central section of the sole is replaceable and it only takes four screws to secure it on the boot.

With all that in mind, there are two limited-edition colorways for the crossfire that include black and ash, and blue and orange. The colorways will be available for about $540 USD for the standard models, with official pricing for the limited-edition colors still undetermined. The size ranges from a US 7 all the way to a US 12.5.