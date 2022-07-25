Irvine, California-based Ryvid is new on the motorcycle scene, and it isn’t shy about its aerospace roots. The self-proclaimed “aerospace industry gearheads” bring a sleek yet purposeful design to the EV mobility market with the Anthem, a new lightweight electric motorbike catering to the commuting crowd.

As ever, range and charge times are key to an electric model’s viability, and Ryvid positions the Anthem to compete with today’s top contenders. The 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery nets up to 75 miles (50 miles in Sport Mode) and its removable and rollable configuration eases the recharging process. When connected to a 220V outlet, the Anthem regains all its juice in just three hours, while a 110V outlet results in a six-hour charge time.

Gallery: 2023 Ryvid Anthem

6 Photos

Paired with the swingarm-housed motor and belt drive, the Ryvid pumps out 53 lb-ft of torque and reaches a 75-mph top speed. That fully-enclosed powertrain nearly eliminates maintenance, which drastically reduces the cost of ownership.

“Especially in this climate, it makes sense to have something designed to optimize the rider experience without the hassles of repair associated with a typical motorcycle,” claimed Ryvid founder and CEO Dong Tran. “Riding the Anthem is a personal experience, with a level of customization that translates to a feeling that the bike was built just for you.

With its ultra-lightweight monocoque-inspired chassis, the Anthem tips the scales at just 240 pounds, all while boasting a carrying capacity of 400 pounds. Ryvid pairs that lightweight approachability with the comfort of customizable ergonomics. Users can change handling characteristics thanks to the modular head tube system and adjustable front and rear suspension. From short riders to the inseam-gifted, Ryvid’s electronically height-adjustable Ergo-Easy seat shifts stand over height between 30 inches and 34 inches.

The electric commuter’s 4.9-inch TFT display completes the aerospace-inspired design, but unfortunately, only 1,000 customers will be able to secure an Anthem during first-wave pre-orders. Ryvid prices the Launch edition at $7,800, and each bike comes with a limited lifetime frame warranty, a two-year power pack warranty, and a one-year standard motorcycle warranty. Reservations open on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST, and deliveries are slated for Summer 2023.

“We’re not a powersports brand but a mobile sports company,” added Tran. “We are thrilled to deliver a product that will hugely impact how people view electric micro-mobility and introduce the Anthem to a market we know is ready for it.”