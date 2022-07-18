Furygan Introduces Subtle Retro-Style Clint EVO Riding Jacket

If there’s one thing that’s never going out of style, it’s surely retro styling. Ever since the boom of the whole neo-retro cafe racer scene some ten years ago, today’s Instagram generation has continuously raved about retro-style motorbikes, so much so that even Chinese companies with zero heritage to flaunt are coming up with their own “classic” models.

That being said, the gear and apparel industry has been making a killing, too, coming up with vintage motif riding gear that looks old, but sports modern day protective features. These days, classic-style gear usually comes at a premium against its modern-styled siblings, and it’s clear to see why—it’s the intersection of fashion and safety technology. All that considered, retro-style gear from some of the world’s best manufacturers is well and truly worth its weight in gold. The same is true with Furygan’s newest offering, the Clint EVO riding jacket.

The Clint EVO is a minimalist leather jacket with a retro appearance. The look of the sturdy buffalo leather chosen for the jacket enhances some of the genre's defining characteristics, such as the short collar and the shoulder stitching. This mid-season style, which is fully lined in satin polyester, also has a detachable thermal lining that lets you modify your clothing to the surrounding temperature. Additionally, the Clint EVO has cuffs with a zip and snap and hip snap adjustments. Six pockets total, including one on the left sleeve for a blue card, are also included in the design.

At the elbows and shoulders, it receives two sets of detachable, flexible D3O protectors that are approved at level 1. A back protector may also be inserted into the pocket on the Clint EVO for added protection. According to the most recent version of the applicable European standard, the jacket is certified PPE class AA. Furygan sells the Clint EVO for 379.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $383 USD, availabile in two hues consisting of dark blue and black. The jacket is offered in sizes S up to 4XL.