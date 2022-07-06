More Details About Upcoming TVS Ronin Emerge

Earlier in June 2022, TVS teased that it was set to launch a new commuter-focused, albeit sporty styled machine in India. While a lot of people had their hopes up that the highly anticipated Zeppelin R was finally becoming a reality, it seems that TVS may have other plans in mind. While we’re here, it’s probably worth mentioning that the launch of the Zeppelin R is still highly likely. That said, the bike we’re here to talk about is the Ronin.

I’m just speculating here, but it looks like TVS has recognized that a retro-style roadster would have a stronger likelihood of selling better in India, as opposed to a small-displacement cruiser—the latter of which was demonstrated by the lackluster sales performance of the Suzuki Intruder 150. Nevertheless, it looks like TVS is taking a step in the right direction with the Ronin. In fact, recently leaked photos of the neo-retro roadster lead me to believe that the Indian manufacturer actually played it safe when it comes to the bike’s design.

Based on the images of the new bike, it’s pretty clear that TVS has gone for the tried and tested formula when it comes to old-school-inspired machines. For starters, the Ronin gets a round headlight, muscular fuel tank, beefy suspension, and dual-sport rubber. That said, when put beside the already saturated crop of retro-style machines in India, it could be easy for the Ronin to blend in with the woodwork.

From a performance standpoint, the Ronin makes use of TVS’ 223cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine. With an estimated output of around 20 ponies, it puts the Ronin squarely in the territory of the Honda CB350—a bike that has gained extreme popularity in India, and even all over the world, despite it being an India-only release. The Ronin is also expected to get some premium features such as an LED headlight, and a Bluetooth-equipped instrument cluster. Other than that, few other details have emerged. However, we won’t have to wait that long as the bike is expected to make its official debut on July 6, 2022.