Four custom bikes were commissioned and built by Royal Enfield. Big names in the Indian custom motorcycle scene were put up to the task with Royal Enfield’s Classic REimagined project, which is in line with the brand’s Custom World Program.

Four bikes were given to four custom builders in India, and the shops include Rajputana Custom Motorcycles, Neev Motorcycles, Old Delhi Motorcycles Co., and MS Customs. All of the shops were given a blank canvas to work with and let their imaginations go wild.

Starting off with Gaur by Rajputana Custom Motorcycles, the custom brand employed a “timeless classic” theme while taking inspiration from different Royal Enfield motorcycles from different eras. The front forks were swapped out for an old-school front girder-type front suspension. The Gaur also sports a new rear suspension and drum brakes on both wheels. You’d think that the bike was a downgrade, but in the spirit of retro bikes, perhaps taking a step back is where it’s at for this build. Apart from that, there are also other custom enhancements which include custom tool boxes, a new fuel tank, an aftermarket velocity stack, and new footpegs, all of which were hand-built.

Next up is Divine by Neev Motorcycles. Now this build turns the Classic 350 into a bobber. Clad in matte black and shimmering gold (which is actually brass), the bike gets a custom fuel tank with gold leaf work, gold pinstripes, a custom swingarm, custom fenders, and even a hand-stitched single-seat covered in leather. All of the gold bits are brass and engraved with an intricate design. Following the commission, this Classic 350 is looking more like an art piece rather than a motorcycle with all of the work that was put into it.

Dilli by Old Delhi Motorcycles Co. is the most classic bike among the four shops that Royal Enfield commissioned, and it also comes with a sidecar! Dilli pays tribute to the spirit and soul of Royal Enfield with this custom. Painted in bright orange and white, it gets a custom headlamp cowl, handlebar risers, and an entirely-new taillamp assembly with a custom single seat. Like the Gaur, we’re also seeing a grader suspension in place of standard forks.

Finally, we have MS Customs’ custom roadster. This build doesn’t have a name, but it does come with a beautiful paint job with a custom taillight, fuel tank, swingarm, and wheels. The seat’s also clad in leather and hand-stitched. The 60s-inspired design extends to the headlight and the paintjob, with orange, blue, and red stripes on the tank along with a 60s-inspired headlight.