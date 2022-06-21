Check Out This Custom Royal Enfield Classic 350 By Bulleteer Customs

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular models in India's 250cc-500cc class, and it continues to sell well internationally. The majority of individuals who buy one wind up customizing it, and the bike has become well-known in the custom motorcycle scene. After all, Royal Enfield has always been about expressing one's creativity, and the company even encourages its customers to customize their bikes to their liking.

This is the case with this bespoke Royal Enfield Classic 350, which was created by Bulleteer Customs, a well-known custom shop in India. Project Awaken is the name given to this modified Classic 350, which has a vibrant red pattern with black pinstripes over gray body panels. We also observe 'Royal Enfield' and 'Bulleteer customs' badges on the gasoline tank, as well as the project's name in a bespoke logo painted subtly onto the tank's sides.

The headlight is fitted with an aftermarket grille, giving the bike a more rugged appearance. A considerably smaller front fender has also been installed, giving the front end a scrambler-like look. The headlight cowl has been blacked out, while the side panels, battery compartment, airbox, and engine have all been repainted in a more streamlined flat black hue. An aftermarket braced handlebar that is higher than the factory one has also been fitted, providing a more upright riding stance. Finally, the Bulleteer Customs insignia has been affixed to the battery housing and airbox.

Moving to the back of the bike, a new rear fender with a tiny integrated tail light and a license plate holder has been fitted to clean up the tail section. The motorbike also has a bespoke saddle with brown leather upholstery. The rider's seat is curved and scooped, and it's low to the ground, allowing for a relaxed riding position. The pillion seat is also detachable, letting the rider convert it to a single-seater at any time.

A custom exhaust has been fitted to the engine, which slightly simplifies the bike's silhouette. The 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels on this modified Classic 350 are new, too, and are shod in chunky dual-sport tires, implying that this bike is capable of running down the odd gravel road. Last but not least, a new digital panel with a monochrome LCD screen has replaced the standard instrument cluster.