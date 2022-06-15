Indian's FTR1200 got a pretty thorough makeover in 2021. Listening to its customers, Indian replaced the dodgy Dunlop DT3 tires with more street-oriented Metzeler Sportecs spooned onto matching 17-inch wheels. The new tires, combined with a 25-degree rake and updated suspension travel gave the bike better manners and improved day-to-day handling. Indian finished the job by shortening the bike’s name to simply FTR, and the second-generation was born.

If you weren’t aware of that name change yet, the European-exclusive, limited-edition FTR Stealth Gray will make sure you never forget it. The special livery features a trendy gray (or grey if you speak the Queen’s English) base color with a fluorescent red FTR badge across the tank. A 1200 logo nestles neatly under the bold new graphic, but the bright FTR lettering certainly commands the most attention.

"This factory exclusive, designed by our internationally staffed design teams, takes the FTR’s American heritage and iconic silhouette, and combines its dynamic performance with understated, under the radar, styling,” claimed Indian Motorcycle’s International Vice President Grant Bester.

Gallery: 2022 Indian FTR Stealth Gray

7 Photos

Underneath the exclusive paint and graphics, the Stealth Gray basically repackages the FTR R Carbon variant. Like all FTR trims, the liquid-cooled, 1,203cc V-twin produces 123 horsepower and 88.5 lb-ft of torque, but the Stealth Gray also flaunts Indian’s 4.3-inch TFT touchscreen display and Akrapovič exhaust. Three ride modes, wheelie control, cornering ABS, stability control, traction control, and cruise control comprise the electronic suite, while the radial-mounted Brembo calipers deliver the utmost performance and safety.

Indian will only produce 150 FTR Stealth Gray units and distribute them throughout Europe. Pricing and availability will vary by region and the brand encourages customers to contact their local dealers for more details. Indian may have launched the FTR 1200 as an ode to the firm’s flat tracking success, but the FTR continues to court a cosmopolitan crowd with the new Stealth Gray edition.