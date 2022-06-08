The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the perfect blank canvas for aspiring customizers. The traditional ‘60s/’70s standard styling, simple engineering, and user-friendly componentry make the 650 Twin a great platform for experienced builders and weekend warriors alike. Germany’s Crooked Motorcycles knows just how versatile the Royal Enfield can be, and developed two custom bolt-on kits for Interceptor 650 customers.

Crooked builders Jakob Müller and Dominikus Braun fashioned new rear frame loops for both sets that mount to the stock rails. This saves the owner from cutting into the OEM subframe while still achieving a one-of-a-kind look. The Gravel kit builds off that system with a kicked-up rear loop that resembles scramblers of yore. A tuck and roll bench seat completes the tail section while an LED taillight, LED indicators, and a custom-made license plate carrier streamline the rear end.

At the fore, the Gravel’s high-mounted front mudguard, 3D-printed fork guards, and Renthal handlebars align with classic scrambler styling. However, the LED Bates-style headlight, Motogadget dash, and Motoism blinkers modernize the build. Lastly, Continental TKC80 tires and long-travel YSS suspension equip the Interceptor 650 for life on the trail.

The Street set, on the other hand, sides with road-biased form and function. The café racer-styled kit comes with a 3D-printed tail cowl paired with a refined Alcantara leather seat. Embracing the minimalist aesthetic, Crooked sprung for LED turn signals/taillights. Up front, a hand-made aluminum nacelle wraps around the Gazzini headlight, while ABM clip-ons, Motogadget speedo, and bar-end turn blinkers finish off the cockpit.

Both sets feature the same custom exhaust system and a special wiring harness for a plug-and-play experience. Each kit includes the price of a new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, with the Gravel retailing for €16,500 ($17,650 USD) and the Street going for €17,500 ($18,720 USD). You may not have the skills of a custom builder, but with the help of Germany’s Crooked Motorcycles’ Interceptor 650 kits, you can sure make it look like you do.