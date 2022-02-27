Rajputana Customs built a bobber, but it’s a real one, unlike the modern machines that we see like the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. Granted, the Bonneville is still a great bike, but its rear suspension puts its name into question since traditional bobbers don’t get the luxury of a rear suspension. If you thought that the bike’s going to be bobbing on a bobber, just get on a real one and you’ll be doing the bobbing.

Based in India, Rajputana Customs specializes in customizing motorcycles for the Indian market. On its site, it has a few bolt-on kits for Royal Enfield motorcycles as well as brass componentry, seats, and other body pieces that have a particularly ornate design language. On top of that, they also have caps and other merch that you can check out.

To make a real bobber build, Rajputana put in the work on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and built a real old-school bobber complete with the lack of a rear set of springs and a reworked front suspension. The only things left from the Interceptor are the steering head, frame loops, and a section from the top tube plus that 648cc parallel-twin engine that has some specific sections colored in with a deep shade of green. The frame also ditches its boring black paint for the same shade.

In order to turn the Interceptor 650 into a real bobber, some sacrifices had to be made. The frame looks totally different from the stock bike, granted Rajputana had to remove the entire rear section of the chassis in order to delete the twin springs and the swingarm to achieve its authentic bobber classification.

Other notable parts on the bike include a loud-looking exhaust “system,” and I say “system” lightly because it’s essentially just a pipe that’s been heat-wrapped with some trick gold finishers at the end. The seat’s also sprung so you probably will end up with a sore back instead of a broken one after a long ride so it’s not totally devoid of some flex. The internal parts of the engine are pretty much untouched save for the intake train that gets funnels and inserts also finished in gold and the vast amounts of garnishing on the motor and body that are colored yet again in gold. Rajputana Customs seem to enjoy very ornate hardware, and the devil is in the details.

Now, it’s a bit of a backbreaker, and it’ll probably be a challenge to take this bike canyon carving, however, Rajputana’s dedication to making a true bobber-style bike is noteworthy simply because it’s rarely done nowadays. A true bobber without a rear suspension harks back to the Harley-Davidsons of old. Rajputana must have put in back-breaking work for a back-breaking motorcycle, but in addition to that, it’s also quite the neck breaker don’t you think?