The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is largely responsible for the success of the India-based motorcycle. It was, for a time, one of the best-selling motorcycles in India, and paved the way for Royal Enfield to become a force to be reckoned with in the global motorcycle market. Employing a simple, no-frills configuration, the Classic 350 was about as standard and barebones as you could get on two wheels.

This resulted in a machine that wasn’t just cheap to buy, but cheap to maintain, too, thanks to its solid reliability. As it would turn out, this formula was a universally accepted one, and the Classic 350 would make its way to other neighboring Asian markets. It even reached the U.S. and European markets with a bigger engine in the form of the Classic 500. To further build on its model lineup, Royal Enfield introduced the Meteor 350 in 2020. Similar in essence to the Classic 350, the Meteor was based on an all-new platform, and employed a modern engine that still delivered familiar performance, especially bottom-end torque.

Royal Enfield’s J platform, on which the Meteor 350 is based on, was immediately speculated to be the basis for the next-generation Classic 350. Royal Enfield immediately put those rumors to rest as it confirmed that the brand’s most iconic model was making a comeback. Launched in India in late 2021, the updated Classic 350 is essentially a Meteor 350 but in a more standard configuration. Just like its predecessor, the new Classic 350 gets upright bars, mid controls, and a low seat making it extremely comfortable to ride for extended periods of time.

It now packs a modern punch, too, with the 350cc engine found in the Meteor 350 taking center stage. It now features electronic fuel-injection, but retains its air-cooled configuration. As such, it now pumps out 20 horsepower, adequate performance for in-city commuting and the occasional cruise on the open road. The new bike is now Euro 5-compliant, too, meaning it conforms to the latest emissions regulations. The new bike is indeed making its way to Europe this year, and will be priced starting at 4,789 Euros, or the equivalent of $5,411 USD.