Small displacement naked bikes are certainly strong alternatives to commuter-focused scooters, especially in the Asian market. Sure, scooters are more practical, most of the time cheaper to buy, and a lot easier to ride. However, one can’t deny the sporty and exciting nature of a naked bike, especially when it comes to tackling the urban jungle.

Bajaj Introduces The New Pulsar N160 Naked Streetfighter In India

Such is the case in India, with the Pulsar series from Bajaj. The Pulsar model range is occupied by a variety of naked sportbikes of varying displacements. The newest addition of which is the Pulsar N160, a mid-tier, affordable naked bike positioned towards the younger, sporty, on-the-go generation. Bajaj has launched the N160 in two variants: single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. The bikes retail for the equivalent of $1,565 USD and $1,629 USD respectively.

As the variant names suggest, the two are differentiated by their braking systems, with the more premium one featuring dual-channel ABS and a slightly larger 300mn front rotor. The single-channel ABS variant, meanwhile, gets a slightly smaller 280mm rotor at the front. Other than that, both bikes share similar architecture, and the same engine. Speaking of which, the new N160 is powered by a 164.8cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine. Bajaj claims a power output it 16 horsepower and 10.3 ft-lbs of torque—fairly decent for zipping around the city.

As for their underpinnings, the dual-channel ABS variant benefits form a slightly beefier telescopic fork measuring 37mm, as against the skinnier 31mm unit found on the single-channel ABS variant. Both bikes get the same frame, derived from the Pulsar N250, as well as a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the back. These slight nuances between the two variants result in slightly different wet weights between the two bikes, with the single channel ABS version tipping the scales at 152 kilograms, while the dual-channel ABS version is a tad heavier at 154 kilograms.