Wayders W07 Is An Elegantly Dressed Up Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha makes some of the best street bikes out there, and caters to a vast array of tastes and preferences. Personally, I’ve always been a huge fan of the MT-07 platform, and having owned two already, I can definitively say it’s my all time favorite bike. As such, when Enrico sees a custom MT-07, he can’t help but write about said custom MT-07, and so here we are.

Wayders, a Belgian custom workshop and motorcycle apparel maker has created a one-of-a-kind custom build with a humble Yamaha MT-07, turning it into what many XSR700 owners would dream their bikes would look like. On a side note, I find it particularly interesting that Wayders decided to use an MT-07 to begin with, as opposed to an XSR700, which would surely have been a lot easier. Regardless, the result is outstanding. Christened the W07, this custom build is the embodiment of less is more, and it’s one of the cleanest custom cafe racer builds based on the MT-07/ XSR700 I’ve seen in quite some time.

For starters, nothing from the original bike, apart from the frame and engine, remains. Wayders certainly put the hours in crafting bespoke components from this bike. Up front, a new inverted fork with triple clamps from the MT-09 gives the bike a beefier, more premium look, while the rear suspension has also been bumped up by a Wilbers monoshock. The bike’s instrument cluster is very cleanly mounted thanks to 3D-printed bracketry. To give the bike a classic cafe look, low-slung clip-on bars have also been fitted. Finishing up the front end beautifully is a round LED headlight.

Given how minimalist the bike’s styling is, it’s clear that the W07’s defining feature is its fuel tank. You see, the fuel tank on this bike isn’t just a fuel tank. It’s a battery compartment, wiring cover, and ECU housing all in one. Wayders has managed to stuff all those electrical and mechanical components beneath the tank to give the bike an ultra-clean aesthetic. The result is a build that’s free of any wires, hoses, or electrical cables, elevating the bike’s level of craftsmanship. To top it all off, the tank was painted in bespoke graphics inspired from that of the Bell Bullit helmet.

Topping the build off, and giving it an air of modernity, is a blacked-out full-exhaust system from SC Project. The subframe of the bike has been cut and shortened, making it strictly a single-seater machine. Handmade components such as the chain guard and radiator guard complete the bike’s look, highlighting the workshop’s attention to detail.