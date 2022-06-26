Givi’s a brand that’s been breaking into motorcycle helmets in recent years, and its newest model is the X.27, a modular helmet that is ECE 22.06 certified and features double P/J homologation for use with the chin bar up or down.

The Italian brand’s on a roll with a bunch of helmets to its name already like the LE X.20 modular helmet, as well as the 50.6 sport helmet. On top of that, it’s been on top of its game when it comes to motorcycle luggage and other accessories for various models such as its full kit for the Pan America.

This time around, we’re treated to the X.27. Made out of thermoplastic, or polycarbonate, the helmet offers riders standard levels of protection on the shell side of things, on top of being a convenient lid to wear. It’s a modular helmet, so the chin bar flips up and its double homologation allows it to be used like a normal helmet or an open face. On top of that, the model also features the improved ECE 22.06 certification, which is more demanding than the prior 22.05 standard.

On the comfort side of things, you get several air intakes on the chin and on the top of your head. There is also an exhaust vent to help you stay cool while out on a ride. Other convenience features and additions for the X.27 include a drop-down sun visor as well as a Pinlock Max Vision lens that prevents fogging. The interior may also be removed for washing, and the helmet straps on easy with a micrometric buckle.

As for colors and graphic options, the helmet can come in solid colors or with Givi’s Sector or Dimension Graphics.

As for the size run, the sizes range from XS to M for female riders, while the men get a size run from XS to XXL. The price is set at about $250 USD (€241 EUR). If you want to learn more about the helmet or even find out how to get it yourself, check out the Givi website listed in our sources below.