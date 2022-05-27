Givi is known for its comprehensive luggage collections for all styles of motorcycle. However, the Italian brand wants to supply more than the side cases and top boxes for your next adventure. They also want to protect your noggin with the new LE X.20 Expedition Evo Modular helmet.

Givi constructs the shell from thermoplastic material and adorns the interior with a hypoallergenic liner. Users can also remove the interior padding for washing after long journeys in sweltering conditions. Of course, with a large crown inlet, twin air chin bar intakes, and a rear extractor, riders can maximize airflow when the mercury rises. The helmet is certified in both closed and open-face configurations, so users can lift up the chin bar whether in the city or on the open road.

A dropdown sun visor shields the rider’s eyes on sunny days, and the removable breath guard reduces fogging in damper weather. The LE X.20 Expedition Evo doesn’t come with a Pinlock insert, but customers can enhance the anti-fogging effect by purchasing a Pinlock 30 screen separately. A wind deflector also keeps out the elements while cutting down on wind noise. Givi also equips the modular helmet with a micrometric buckle for convenient yet secure helmet fastening.

Despite all those touring-friendly features, the LE X.20 Expedition Evo weighs in at 3.4 pounds. Playing into common touring jacket/trousers colorways, the lid comes in matte silver/blue, matte black/Hi-Viz yellow, and white/red liveries. Givi offers the helmet in sizes XS-XXL and the budget-conscious modular carries a €190 ($203 USD) retail price.

The summer traveling season is on the horizon and Givi’s new LE X.20 Expedition Evo helmet is the perfect companion. With a wealth of features at a reasonable price tag, Givi’s new modular lid lives up to the comprehensive luggage collections that it’s come to be known for.