Ball On A Budget: Rekurv E-14.05 Touring Boots

Louis Moto is a popular German motorcycle gear and equipment distributor known for offering a variety of budget-friendly riding equipment. Its latest sub-brand Rekurv, was introduced in 2021, and sought to bring new offerings to the rapidly growing younger audience of motorcyclists. With a vast selection of gear offerings ranging from gloves, jackets, and trousers, Rekurv has recently expanded its product range to include boots.

The Rekurv E-14.05 touring boots offer the full protection of a high-cut motorcycle-specific touring boot at a fraction of the price of its more mainstream counterparts. For 169.99 Euros, or around $183 USD, these high-cut touring boots are priced at the same ballpark as low to mid-cut boots from bigger more established manufacturers. Naturally, the question of reliability and credibility comes into play with newer manufacturers. Rekurv addresses this by boasting a full CE certification in accordance with the EN 13634:2017 standard.

Specifically, the E-14.05 touring boots are made out of a combo of textile fabrics and synthetic leather. Designed primarily as a spring/summer riding boot, it offers maximum breathability and comfort without compromising safety and protection. Inside the boot, a fixed polyester mesh lining ensures adequate ventilation and comfort for hours on the saddle. As for protective features, the Rekurv E-14.05 touring boots are equipped with reinforcements on the heel, toe, malleolus, and tibia, protecting your lower extremities from impact, twisting, and crushing forces. For added durability, the boots get reinforcements in the gear selector area.

When it comes to comfort, Rekurv has incorporated features you'd expect to find on boots commanding a higher premium. For instance, a comfort gusset at the calf ensures a snug fit and prevents the discomfort caused by the boot chafing against your skin. A double-closure setup further keeps the boots fitting firmly, with a side zipper and velcro strap. An anatomical insole ensures comfort and optimal feel for the motorcycle's controls. It's removable and replaceable, too, further adding to the longevity of these boots.

The Rekurv E-14.05 touring boots are available in only one colorway—black with red accents. Sizing ranges from 37 to 48, and it retails for 169.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $183 USD. International shipping options are available on Rekurv's online retail platform, however, do note that additional charges may apply depending on where in the world you ship to.