Ray Electric Motors Enters The French Market With The 7.7 Scooter

With the forthcoming debut of Ray Electric Motors, the electric scooter industry in France is poised to welcome a newcomer. The firm, which is based in Spain, will launch its 7.7 urban electric scooter this summer.

The 7.7, the brand's newest model, portrays itself as a true 125 equivalent since, in addition to being compatible with B and A1 permits, it is driven by a brushless motor that produces up to 23 horsepower peak and 14 horsepower continuous output. At the rear wheel, torque is claimed to be 203 ft-lbs. It can attain a top speed of 125 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour) thanks to this.

The Ray 7.7 has a 7.7 kWh, 89V, 87 Ah Lithium-Ion battery pack with a range of 150 kilometers (94 miles) under mixed riding situations, as the name suggests. At highway speeds of roughly 60 miles per hour, Ray claims a somewhat shorter range of 110 kilometers (69 miles). A 1.8 kW on-board charger comes standard on this scooter, allowing for a full charge duration of roughly 4 hours and 20 minutes from a typical household outlet. In addition, a 3.3 kW fast charger and a Type 2 connector are available for an extra fee.

With a tubular steel frame, telescopic fork and two rear shock absorbers, simple combination disc brakes, regenerative braking, and 15-inch front and 14-inch alloy wheels, the Ray 7.7 has a classic scooter construction. The scooter can carry a maximum payload of 166 kilograms and is easily accessible to people of various heights thanks to its adjustable saddle that adjusts from 770 to 800mm.

Premium features include three riding modes and reverse gear, a 5-inch color TFT screen, a USB charging connector, complete LED lighting, and even an illuminated storage compartment underneath the seat to accommodate a full-face helmet. The specialized mobile app also includes an anti-theft feature that includes an alarm and notifications when the scooter is moved.

The Ray 7.7 is priced fairly high, given the electric scooter's premium amenities and high-end performance, while this equivalent 125 costs 9,690 Euros ($10,368) or 9,890 Euros ($10,582), depending on the color and trim options. For an extra 990 Euros ($1,059), you can get a 3.3 kW fast charger, while the type 2 connector costs 319 Euros ($341). Other aftermarket accessories include the top box and bracket, which cost 139 Euros ($149), and heated grips, which cost 229 Euros ($245).