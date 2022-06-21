Up to this point, Harley-Davidson's electric bicycle offshoot, Serial 1, has courted casual bike riders with its CTY e-bike lineup. Consisting of the RUSH/CTY SPEED, RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU, and MOSH/CTY, the range sticks to the asphalt jungle.

Harley broadened Serial 1’s horizons, however, when it introduced the BASH/MTB electric mountain bike in May, 2022. However, with no front suspension and a hardtail frame, the BASH offered little performance potential for avid trail riders. Serial 1 addresses those concerns with the new SWITCH/MTB, delivering the brand’s user-friendly construction and tech along with off-road-capable performance.

Gallery: 2022 Serial 1 SWITCH/MTB

10 Photos

The SWITCH repurposes the RUSH/CTY SPEED frame for the trail, but the fully adjustable SR Suntour ZERON35BOOST AIR fork buffers the ride from hard hits. While the hardtail frame remains, a TranzX dropper seat enhances comfort and confidence in the saddle. Michelin’s E-Wild tires wrap the 27.5 x 35mm alloy wheels, allowing the SWITCH/MTB to tackle the toughest terrain.

The mid-mounted Brose S Mag and integrated (yet removable) 529Wh battery not only achieves between 30 and 95 miles on one charge (depending on ride mode and terrain) but also centralizes mass for improved handling. The electric motor sends power to the rear wheel via chain final drive, while the 11-50 cassette, 12-speed SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain, and single-click trigger shifters make the SWITCH a versatile steed in all conditions.

Front and rear TRP hydraulic four-piston disc brakes clamping 203mm rotors deliver ample stopping force on the trail and the integrated LED taillights illuminated headtube light prioritize safety on the road. Of course, Serial 1 app connectivity also unlocks a data dash displaying speed, duration, distance, and range in addition to Google Maps access.

Once the power pack runs out of juice, the battery requires 2.5 hours to regain 75 percent of its capacity and fully recharges in just under five hours. Serial 1 offers the SWITCH/MTB in Wasatch Green/Gloss Orange and Uinta Gray/Gloss White colorways and four frame sizes (S, M, L, and XL). Starting at $4,499, the SWITCH isn’t Serial 1’s most expensive model, but it’s certainly one of the brand’s most capable.