Harley-Davidson electric bicycle off-shoot Serial 1 introduced its MOSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY models in August, 2021. Serial 1 positioned both bicycles to urban riders and commuters with a 529Wh li-ion battery and a mid-mounted Brose electric motor. The new BASH/MTB electric mountain bike builds on those foundations for a more rugged clientele.

Serial 1 isn’t courting aggressive trail riders, however. The BASH/MTB features Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and an SR Suntour NCX seat post offering 50mm (2 inches) of travel, but the e-bike goes without front and rear suspension. The electric mountain bike shares the same rigid frame with Serial 1’s MOSH/CTY, so mild off-road adventures are feasible, but most riders wouldn’t take the BASH/MTB on tougher terrain. The brand sees that as a strength, though.

“No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust—just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail,” claimed Serial 1.

Without suspension at either end, the e-MTB ranks closer to a gravel or cyclocross bike. In the BASH/MTB, Serial 1’s 529Wh battery nets between 30 and 95 miles on one charge. The terrain and selected drive mode will greatly impact that range, of course. Once depleted, the BASH/MTB power bank recharges in a little under five hours and regains 75 percent of its juice in just 2.5 hours.

As a Class 1 e-bike, the BASH/MTB reaches 20 mph on the Brose electric motor before the system restricts electric power. The four-piston hydraulic disc brakes and 203mm rotors bring the electric mountain bike to a halt.

Harley-Davidson plans to produce 1,050 units of the BASH/MTB, with 525 going to U.S. customers. The limited-run electric will slot between the MOSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY at $3,999. Serial 1’s BASH/MTB may not meet the needs of dedicated trailblazers, but casual riders will appreciate the versatility the new electric platform offers.