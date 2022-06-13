DEI’s New Knitted Titanium Exhaust Sleeve Can Protect You From Burns

It’s obvious that motorcycle engines are very, very hot, and so, too, are their pipes. In fact, nearly all motorcyclists out there will have at least a couple of scars thanks to unwanted contact with their bike’s exhaust pipes. Many solutions exist to address the issue of heat of the exhaust pipes—from heat shields, exhaust wraps, and even ceramic paint. All these go a long way in keeping you from getting burned by your pipes.

Yet another technology designed specifically to prevent heat transfer comes from Design Engineering, Inc. (DEI) in the form of its new Titanium Knitted Sleeves. Initially designed for automotive applications and to protect vulnerable components from heat damage, there’s no doubt that this effective and surprisingly good-looking product will have numerous applications for us motorcycle enthusiasts.

DEI initially developed the product to be used on turbocharger, intercooler, and exhaust piping for cars. It previously came in 12-inch and 24-inch lengths meant for pipes measuring 4 to 5 inches in diameter—sizes that are way too big even for the largest of motorcycles. Now, DEI is offering the sleeves in a smaller size meant to fit pipes with 3 to 3.5 inch diameters, and up to 36 inches in length. This makes it perfect for the headers, mid-pipes, and link-pipes of most modern day motorbikes.

Perhaps the best part of all this is the fact that DEI’s sleeves actually look really nice—kinda like a little scarf for your exhaust pipe. So, if you’re one who isn’t particularly a fan of the look of exhaust wraps, this is certainly a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing option for you. Furthermore, DEI claims that the sleeves have a max temperature rating of 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, and a continuous heat rating of up to 1,382 degrees Fahrenheit, so even the hottest of pipes from the most overheat-prone Ducatis are easy picking for the knitted titanium sleeve.

Additionally, DEI’s product has passed a battery of flammability, burn, and even salt spray tests for robustness, durability, and reliability, and will not damage the pipes underneath them. As for pricing, depending on the size, you could purchase a DEI Knitted Titanium Sleeve for as low as $38 USD.