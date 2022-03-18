We’re probably all familiar with a heads-up-display, or HUD. This technology was once described as next-gen, and found only in sci-fi movies and video games. These days, however, even a family car like a Mazda 3 comes standard with this tech. For motorcycles, this trend has yet to hit the mainstream, although there are a few tech startups with products that seek to bring HUD to two-wheelers.

DVision is a new tech innovation that seeks to further enhance the safety of modern-day motorcycles. Priced at 329 Euros, or around $372 USD, it’s a pretty hefty sum to pay for a heads-up-display that integrates itself directly into your helmet. Regardless of how you look at it though, it’s pretty cool. Weighing in at just 44 grams, you’ll hardly even know it’s there. That is, until you power it up. Typical of any automotive HUD setup, DVision displays all pertinent driving information straight into a foldable display positioned in front of your right eye. Sure, it’ll take a bit of getting used to, but this tech will certainly be to the liking of the techie crowd.

As is the case with most moto-specific gadgets, DVision works in parallel with a mobile app. Your phone basically serves as the GPS unit and speed sensor, and is responsible for relaying the visual data to the display fitted inside your helmet. It shows the speed, charging status of the display as well as your phone, time, and even GPS. This basically renders your motorcycle’s gauge cluster useless, save for your tachometer, fuel gauge, and gear position indicator. DVision’s menu is completely customizable, and can be configured to your liking through the mobile app.

As for compatibility, DVision’s heads-up-display can fit a variety of helmets. It makes use of a clip that mounts onto the inside of your helmet’s shell, and can be used on everything from full-face helmets, modular helmets, and even jet helmets. It features a long-lasting battery claimed to hold charge for 12 hours. For added comfort, and a more natural HUD experience, DVision automatically adjusts its brightness depending on ambient light. As mentioned earlier, the device is available for 329 Euros, or $372 USD, while the mobile app can be downloaded free of charge for either Android or iOS.