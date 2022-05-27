HP Corse Launches Two Slip-On Options For The BMW R 1250 GS

When it comes to aftermarket accessories, the market doesn't get any much bigger than that for the BMW R 1250 GS. Undeniably the most popular adventure bike in the world, the GS has cemented its name as the go-to, go-anywhere motorcycle for both diehard adventure riders, and stereotypical Starbucks adventurer who sees a trip down a gravel driveway as "off-road terrain." Kidding aside, when it comes to accessorizing your GS, the sky's the limit.

The BMW R 1250 GS has a unique exhaust noise, although one that is on the quieter side. It's not exactly the most exciting sound, either, since it's often compared to a cow's moo. Nonetheless, slip-on options for the GS continue to abound in the aftermarket. After all, I nstalling an aftermarket exhaust system isn't just about sound and performance. It all comes down to personal choice at the end of the day. All that being said , Italian exhaust specialist HP Corse has created two new slip-ons for customers searching for a sleek exhaust system for their GS.

HP Corse SPS Carbon

SPS Carbon is the first one, and it comes in two variants: long and short. Both are constructed out of three different materials titanium, brushed steel, and black steel, and are designed to lighten the bike's rear end both visually and physically. The logo is laser etched, and the caseback is a hydroformed, non-welded octagonal spout. Both are Euro 5-compliant, and have a carbon cover that covers the fittings and doubles as a heat shield. The long version is 400 mm long, while the short version measures 300 mm in length.

The second HP Corse muffler is called the 4-TRACK R and is distinguished by its squared and muscular form, despite its compact proportions. It includes an octagonal caseback with a hydroformed spout, a laser-etched emblem, and a finish available in three options consisting of titanium, brushed steel, and black steel. Given its lightweight construction and smaller size, the 4-TRACK R is significantly lighter than the stock exhaust system. Just like the SPS Carbon, t he 4-TRACK R exhaust is Euro5-compliant and features a 400 mm length, complete with a carbon-fiber cover for the fittings.