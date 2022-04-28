HP Corse Launches Three New Slip-On Systems For The Suzuki GSX-R1000

Nothing completes the superbike experience quite like the exhilarating howl of a liter-class in-line four-cylinder engine singing its glorious song. Bikes like the Honda CBR1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and of course, the Suzuki GSX-R1000 are probably the first bikes that come to mind when the term “crotch rocket” is tossed around.

In the U.S., unfortunately, the GSX-R has gained much notoriety thanks to the ever-present squid culture brought about by young hooligan motorcyclists terrorizing the streets. It’s a shame, really, as the GSX-R, in either 600, 750, or 1000 trim, is one of the best all-around superbikes out there. That being said, the GSX-R1000 holds on to its generally positive reputation as a performance machine in all other parts of the world. In fact, the 2022 version is on the top of many riders’ lists when it comes to their dream liter-class superbike.

A vast aftermarket for this bike continues to exist, and tons of manufacturers offer an endless plethora of accessories and upgrades for Suzuki’s flagship supersport. For instance, Italian exhaust specialist HP Corse has just released three new exhaust systems specific to the supersport, all of which employing an easy-to-install slip-on configuration, however, not road-legal as they don’t come with the necessary silencing capabilities to comply with noise regulations. Let’s take a closer look.

The first tailpipe comes in the form of the SP3 Carbon Short titanium exhaust. It takes the form of a standard exhaust pipe with a rather large muffler. The main body is made out of lightweight titanium, while the end cap and heat shield is made of carbon-fiber, further emphasizing the bike’s sporty appeal. The link pipe connects to the stock manifolds, and is made out of a satin-finished stainless steel material. As mentioned earlier, this exhaust pipe is for racing use only, and doesn’t have a dB killer or sound insert. It retails for 780.80 Euros, translating to around $835 USD.

Up next, we have the Evoxtreme 260 Titanium. Unlike the SP3, which can be mistaken as an OEM silencer when looked at from a distance, the Evoxtreme is clearly modeled after the exhaust system we find on most GP bikes. It features a small and slender tailpipe that measures just 260mm in length. A titanium body adorned with a carbon end cap gives it an athletic appearance, while its diminutive proportions suggest that the rider and onlookers are in for quite a symphony. It retails for 610 Euros, or the equivalent of $653 USD.

Last but not least, the Hydroform Short R, which in terms of styling, is the simplest of the lot. It’s also the most race-oriented setup. The Hydroform Short R is constructed from the hydroforming process, and is available only in a stealthy black ceramic finish. Just like the Evoxtreme, it’s extremely thin and slender, but this time, gets a mesh end cap. Of course, this setup isn’t street legal, but it’s sure to make for quite the dramatic experience on the circuit. HP Corse’s asking 622 Euros for it, which translates to around $667 USD.