You could certainly say that beginner-friendly motorcycles are among the most versatile machines out there, even for seasoned riders with experience on bigger, more powerful machines. These bikes are usually smaller in size, have lower overall power outputs, and best of all, are cheap to buy and maintain.

Yamaha’s MT-03 is certainly a prime example of a fun, affordable, entry-level machine. However, as is the case with most bikes of this caliber, it can be rather soulless, and lack the character you’d want from a fun runabout. Luckily, the aftermarket has tons of products dedicated to making small, agile motorcycles even more fun. Simply changing the exhaust system can go a long way in improving the bike’s character, and when mated to choice aftermarket upgrades such as a high-flow air filter and maybe even an ECU remap, you practically have an all-new bike.

For the case of the MT-03, folks who choose this fun little naked bike as their weapon of choice now have more options to choose from when it comes to aftermarket exhausts, as Akrapovič has just released a new slip-on system specific for the newest generation of this motorcycle. The new Akrapovič slip-on for the MT-03 is the perfect upgrade for those looking to keep their bike as close to stock as possible, but want to unlock some more character through an enhanced exhaust note.

In terms of performance gains, Akrapovič’s slip-on for the MT-03 doesn’t deliver much. In fact, it bumps power up by a mere 0.4 horsepower—completely negligible in the grand scheme of things. What it does do, however, is reduce weight by a sizable margin; 1.4 kilograms, to be exact. This is thanks to its lightweight carbon-fiber body, which, apart from reducing weight, enhances the bike’s sporty appeal, too.

Depending on where you’re from, the new Akrapovič slip-on exhaust system for the Yamaha MT-03 will set you back around $500 USD—not a bad price for an upgrade that’s sure to last you the lifetime of the bike. The slip-on exhaust system fits via a direct bolt-on application, making for an easy do-it-yourself project that’ll take little more than half-an-hour.