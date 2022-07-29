Yamaha Introduces New Colorways For The MT-03 In The Asian Market

Bikes like the Yamaha MT-03 are loved in the U.S. market, as they offer first timers a user-friendly option, with styling akin to that of the bigger bikes in Yamaha’s MT range. The baby Master of Torque, which shares the same platform as the Yamaha YZF-R3, offers a more upright seating position —something that’s a lot more approachable for those only beginning to learn the ropes of the two-wheeled lifestyle.

Be that as it may, in Asia, the Yamaha MT-03 is in fact a premium model, and one a lot of motorcyclists upgrade to after coming from smaller scooters or underbone models. As such, it’s not surprising that it’s an incredibly popular option among those looking for a sporty naked bike that can be ridden on a daily basis. Speaking of the Asian market, the Dark Blast Edition of the Yamaha MT-03 has been revised and released in Thailand. This version of the MT-03, which costs the equivalent of $5,354 USD, has new color schemes to distinguish it from other models.

The first color is Gray, which resembles the 2021 model but has cyan wheels as opposed to red ones in the earlier generation. The motorcycle's bodywork is covered in grey decorations with red and cyan motifs. In addition, the prior model's blue/grey paint scheme has been replaced with a full-black color option for the MT-03 Dark Blast Edition.

The MT-03 Dark Blast Edition is the same as before save from these new color variations. It is equipped with a 321cc parallel-twin engine that produces 42 horsepower and 21 pound-feet of torque, directly competing with the Kawasaki Z400 and KTM 390 Duke. Regarding features, it has dual-channel ABS, full LCD instrumentation, albeit not if the fancy TFT variety, and full LED illumination.

Initially made available in Thailand, the updated Yamaha MT-03 is expected to make its way to neighboring Asian countries very soon. As mentioned, the updated naked roadster retails for the equivalent of $5,354 USD. We can also expect the new colorway to make its way to the U.S. and European markets in the coming months.