The Motron Nomad 125 Is A Sporty Beginner-Friendly Naked Bike

Motron Motorcycles is a sub-brand by KSR for the European market. With mostly beginner-friendly, low-displacement models in its roster, the brand appeals to younger riders looking for more affordable options when it comes to starting out on two wheels. Introduced in 2021, Motron has an impressive array of models to choose from, consisting of scooters, small to mid-size bikes, and electric models, too. The newest of which is a 125cc naked streetfighter called the Nomad.

Motron Motorcycles’ thirteen-strong model range is now made even better with the Nomad 125, a naked streetfighter that’s powered by a beginner-friendly 125cc engine. Initially made available in France and Italy, we can expect this little naked bike to make its way to other parts of Europe, too. From a performance perspective, the Nomad 125 is pretty much just like all other 125cc street bikes out there. It’s powered by a Euro 5-compliant four-stroke engine churning out a completely adequate 12.9 ponies at 9,000 RPM.

As for its underpinnings, KSR has put in quite a bit of effort to make the Nomad 125 look like a bigger, more premium machine. For starters, it’s equipped with inverted front forks—sans adjustability, though—and a centrally mounted, preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Up front, a 265mm disc and a 240mm disc at the back confidently put this sporty naked bike to a stop. The Nomad 125 comes equipped with full LED lighting, a basic digital instrument cluster, as well as a sporty set of alloy wheels. It’s rather basic construction affords it a curb weight of just 149 kilograms ready to ride.

As for styling, the Motron Nomad clearly takes after the look of bigger, more performance-oriented naked bikes out there. With its sharp styling accentuated by its angular bodywork, it blends right into the naked sportbike segment characterized by the likes of the Yamaha MT, Suzuki GSX-S, and KTM Duke models. The colors for the Nomad, though, may leave a little to be desired, as Motron is offering just three: black, white, and gray. The Nomad 125 retails for 3,499 Euros, translating to the equivalent of around $3,639 USD.