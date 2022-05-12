Chinese Startup LVNENG Releases Gener Electric Scooter In Europe

Electric scooters and mopeds have been flying off showroom floors especially in Europe and Asia in recent years. As battery technology advances, range has drastically improved, making electric scooters more practical than ever before. Furthermore, economies of scale mean that prices are now lower, meaning more and more people can add an electric two-wheeler to their fleet of vehicles.

A good chunk of the e-mobility startups making their presence felt in Europe comes from China. Naturally, brands from the Asian country are eager to capitalize on the opportunities presented by Europe's gradual shift to electric. Needless to say, there have been some impressive little scoots that entered the European market fairly recently. LVNENG is one of these brands, and it has just added yet another model to its lineup. The Chinese startup now has a total of seven models to choose from, with its newest one meant to address the needs of city-dwellers looking for a tiny, easy-to-ride commuter.

The Gener is a tiny electric scooter with a wheelbase of just 1,160mm, a single-seater saddle, and diminutive proportions. It's so small, in fact, that you could very easily pick it up and keep it inside your house. That being said, the Gener is strictly an in-city commuter meant for shorter trips. Nonetheless, it'll make for a thoroughly economical runabout.

LVNENG throws in a bunch of practical features into the mix. We find a standard luggage rack at the back, on which you can easily tie down various luggage such as bags and generic motorcycle-spec top cases. The Gener gets full LED lighting, a digital instrument panel, a USB charger, and even a keyless start system. Performance-wise, an 810-watt Bosch electric motor integrated into the rear wheel can propel the Gener to a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour, or around 16 miles per hour. A removable 48V 24Ah lithium-ion battery from LG powers the scoot, and returns a range of around 50 to 70 miles on a single charge.

Perhaps the best part of the LVNENG Gener is its incredibly affordable price tag. At just 1,699 Euros, or the equivalent of $1,835 USD, the Gener is super affordable, and a really good alternative to a used gasoline-powered scooter. At that price point, it's practically the same price as a premium mid-tier bicycle. Plus, it's eligible for an ecological bonus amounting to up to 100 Euros.