In Europe, several countries have been registering lackluster motorbike sales figures in recent months. In the bigger picture, it isn't all too surprising, as the industry has been faced with multiple supply shortages, which has resulted in prices rising. Plus, the reluctancy of consumers to spend given various socioeconomic and political concerns doesn't help boost an industry driven mostly by leisure, either.

Italy, the birthplace of some of the world's most renowned manufacturers, has registered a sizable sales decline for the month of April, 2022. The entire motorcycle market, comprised of scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, saw a total sales volume of 28,853 units, translating to an 8.9 percent decline versus April of 2021. Looking at things from a more granular approach, scooters and mopeds took the biggest hit, with scooters registering an 11.11-percent drop with 13,552 units sold. Mopeds, on the other hand, saw 1,423 units handed over to end-users, resulting in a 9.8-percent sales drop.

It's worth noting, however, that motorcycles suffered the least, but suffered nonetheless. Despite selling 13,878 units, motorcycle sales are still down by 6.55 percent versus April of 2021. As for specific motorcycle models, Benelli's TRK 502 adventure bike continues to be the best selling model. It's followed closely by the heavyweight BMW R 1250 GS, and then by the Yamaha Tenere 700. It's worth mentioning that the adventure segment continues to be the most popular overall, with the top six models all adventure-touring machines.

While the internal-combustion-engine motorcycle industry has been facing some trouble in recent months, the opposite is true for the electric motorcycle segment. In Italy, electric motorcycles registered an impressive turnaround for April 2022. While sheer volumes alone are still a ways away from gasoline powered scooters and mopeds, with a total of 918 electric two-wheelers sold, it marks an impressive 21.11 percent growth versus April of last year. When looked at from January to April, 2022, electric motorcycles have seen a massive 59.98-percent jump versus the same period of 2021.

Needless to say, the rapid increase in popularity of electric two-wheelers is undeniably a sign of what's to come, at least in Europe. Several startups dedicated specifically to e-mobility have been working tirelessly to release new and exciting innovations to the market. Established manufacturers, too, have made their intentions of investing in electric as clear as day.