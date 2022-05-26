Yamaha Updates MT-15 In Thailand With Minor Refinements

Yamaha has significantly expanded its MT range of naked bikes to feature smaller, more beginner-oriented models in recent years, particularly in the Asian market. While bikes like the MT-07, MT-09, and MT-10 continue to be exceedingly popular in the western market, smaller models such as the MT-03, and the eve smaller MT-15 are perfect for both first-time riders, and those looking for a sporty, lightweight naked bike for use around the city.

In Thailand, Yamaha has recently updated the MT-15, one of the best-selling premium entry-level bikes in the country. While other cheaper, more sensible options exist, the MT-15 appeals greatly to the enthusiast crowd, specifically because of its similar styling to the bigger Masters of Torque. That said, the new MT-15 specific to the Thailand—and presumably the rest of the ASEAN—market has been updated to better tie itself with the rest of Yamaha's MT model range. Just like its bigger siblings, the new Yamaha MT-15 features stealthy colorways accentuated by a dark gray motif with stirking cyan touches that give it a chic, youthful look.

If the previous model flaunted anodized gold inverted front forks, the updated model dials the styling back a bit, and instead gets its fork legs anodized black for a stealthier look. Additionally, cyan accents can be seen in the graphics, and of course, the alloy wheels. Overall, when put side by side with all the other MT range of bikes, the MT-15 fits right in, and therefore makes it an even stronger aspirational bike, especially for those looking to upgrade into some of the bigger bikes in the model range.

On the performance side of things, nothing has changed. The new MT-15 continues to be powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single cylinder engine. With 19 horsepower on tap, the MT-15 has achieved class-leading status thanks to its high-tech engine. This small but punchy motor flaunts Yamaha's VVA, or Variable Valve Actuation technology, which optimizes performance at the upper reaches of the rev range, while favoring fuel economy down low.