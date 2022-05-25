Yamaha’s MT-25 naked bike has been serving beginner riders in international markets since 2015. The entry-level model may carry a budget-friendly price tag, but that hasn’t stopped Team Blue from continuing to improve the quarter-liter roadster. In 2020, the MT-25 earned a new inverted front end along with a restyled headlight cluster and updated cosmetics.

Two years removed from that refresh, Yamaha is at it again, delivering the 2022 MT-25 with a revised 249cc parallel-twin engine that meets Japan’s latest emissions standards. The liquid-cooled twin may run cleaner now, but it doesn’t sacrifice thrills with 35 horsepower and 17 lb-ft of torque still on tap.

The diamond-type steel frame also remains, prioritizing swift handling and agility with a 25-degree rake and 54.3-inch wheelbase. Whether piloting the naked bike through urban environments or tight and technical roads outside of the city, the 368-pound wet weight maximizes both handling and approachability. The 30.7-inch seat height should also suit a wide range of riders with different skill levels and inseams, and a generous 3.7-gallon fuel tank will keep the gas-sipping twin away from the pump.

On the performance front, the MT-25 rolls on a 110/70-17 tire at the front and a 149/70-17 hoop at the back. A six-speed transmission sends power to that rear wheel, but a two-piston caliper biting a 240mm rotor aft and a two-pot binder mated to a 298mm disc fore deliver more than enough stopping power. Those that want to take the performance potential to the next level can now opt to install the add-on quickshifter as well.

Even with the recently updated mill, the 2022 MT-25 remains affordable at ¥632,500 ($4,965 USD). The new MSRP only represents an ¥11,000 ($86 USD) increase over the outgoing model, which seems reasonable given the current supply chain and inflation issues facing the industry. Yamaha may have overhauled the MT-25 in 2020, but that won’t stop Iwata from continuously improving on the beginner platform.