Yamaha Unveils The 2022 MT-15 Entry-Level Naked Bike In India

Yamaha’s vast lineup of small to mid-displacement two-wheelers in Asia certainly leaves the western world in envy. Small-displacement bikes are indeed tons of fun, and when ridden by an experienced rider who knows a thing or two on how to make a bike really move, can make for an absolute blast. On top of this, their approachable nature—both in terms of price and performance—makes it easy to own these machines.

Earlier in April, 2022, Yamaha released the YZF-R15 in a fancy World GP 60th Anniversary Edition livery in India. Now, less than a week later, the Tuning Fork Company is bestowing commuters and enthusiasts alike a more approachable package based on the R15’s platform: the MT-15. The Yamaha MT-15 has been available for some time now across Asia, and has proven itself as one of the best entry-level naked bikes on the market. The new-generation machine is better than ever, and it’s just been launched in India at the rather affordable price of just Rs 146,900, or the equivalent of $1,925 USD.

Just like the Yamaha YZF-R15, the MT-15 is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder engine. This small mill is decked out with electronic fuel-injection, dual overhead cams, and liquid-cooling. It’s compliant to the latest emission regulations, too. The punchy commuter-friendly engine can also be found on the likes of the NMAX 155 and WR 155 enduro bike, and in the case of the MT-15, pumps out around 18.5 horsepower, making for an exciting commute in and around the city. A slick six-speed transmission equipped with a slipper clutch gives the bike a thoroughly sporty feel, although it misses out on the quick-shifter we find on the R15M.

Perhaps the MT-15’s strongest selling feature is its styling. Today’s sporty naked bikes are all about sharp, angular, otherworldly styling, and Yamaha’s MT range has long since hinged on this aesthetic. The MT-15 fits perfectly in Yamaha’s Dark Side of Japan motif, tying in very nicely with its bigger siblings like the MT-07, MT-09, and MT-10. We find a polarizing LED headlight, pointy tank fairings, and the same athletic stance on the MT-15 as we do on the rest of the Yamaha MT range.

Last but not least, the 2022 MT-15 benefits from an updated tech package which now incorporates Bluetooth smartphone integration via the Yamaha Y-Connect mobile application. This allows the rider to monitor a multitude of information surrounding the bike’s health, their driving habits, as well as routes frequently taken so as to further optimize your commute. Of course, standard safety features on the MT-15 consist of little more than the previously mentioned slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS.