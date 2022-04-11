Suzuki Releases 250cc V-Strom SX Adventure Bike In India

For nearly two decades now, Suzuki’s V-Strom has proven itself as a solid choice for adventure-seeking motorcycle enthusiasts all over the world. Initially introduced in 1,000cc trim, the more compact and versatile V-Strom 650 made its debut in 2004. Since then, the two V-Stroms have been released in a variety of trim levels, but, for the most part, retained their barebones formula to this day.

Love them or hate them, Suzuki’s V-Strom 1050XT and 650 are indeed solid choices in the ADV market today, despite being several years behind in terms of tech when compared to their contemporaries. That said, Suzuki has always been known to be rather lax when it comes to innovation, employing an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mindset. In the Asian market, though, the Japanese manufacturer focuses heavily on innovation, and it’s clear to see why they’re prioritizing new model releases in this region.

In India, in particular, Suzuki holds a sizable chunk of the market when it comes to small to mid-capacity two-wheelers. Needless to say, this is extremely valuable, as India is one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world, with more than 15 million motorcycles sold in 2021 alone. To address the ever-growing demand for more premium two-wheelers in the Indian market, Suzuki has taken the V-Strom branding and combined it with the tried and tested formula of the Gixxer naked bike.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Gixxer, it’s a small-displacement naked bike that has gained a lot of popularity in Asia. Its name is derived from Suzuki’s flagship GSX-R sportbike, although it has nothing in common with the high-end machine. So, what exactly is the new V-Strom SX then? Well, it’s undoubtedly more than just a Gixxer 250 with longer travel suspension. Clearly, Suzuki took a lot of time and effort to redesign the bike from the ground up to make it a full-fledged ADV-tourer. From a styling perspective, the new V-Strom SX fits perfectly in Suzuki’s V-Strom model range, employing design elements from its bigger siblings.

When it comes to performance, the V-Strom’s output is perfectly appropriate to the Asian market. It’s powered by a 249cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that pumps out 26.5 horsepower. It gets long-travel telescopic forks, a preload-adjustable monoshock, and ABS-equipped disc brakes, suggesting that the bike is ready to play on some rugged terrain. As for tech, the V-Strom SX flaunts a fully digital instrument panel complete with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity enabling the rider to view SMS and call notifications while on the go. A full suite of LED lights ensures maximum visibility even on the darkest of nights.

The all-new Suzuki V-Strom SX certainly comes with a competitive edge against its closer rival, the KTM 250 Adventure, as it undercuts its price tag by a significant margin. Suzuki’s baby ADV retails for the equivalent of just $2,778 USD, which is remarkable value for money for a bike of this caliber. The new model is expected to become available across Suzuki Premium dealerships very soon, and can be purchased in three colorways—Champion Yellow No. 2, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black.