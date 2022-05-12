It’s only the beginning of May, 2022, and Taiwanese electric scooter technology company Gogoro has certainly been busy. Back in January, it threw down a gauntlet of sorts when it announced plans to surpass the number of gas stations in Taiwan with its battery-swapping GoStations by the end of the year.

Shortly after that, the company revealed its potentially game-changing solid-state battery prototype. From there, Gogoro went on to launch its Ssmartcore (sic) EV platform and SuperSport scooter—and then, just for kicks, it kicked off April by officially going public on NASDAQ. (You know, as you do in a four-month period.)

So, with all that recent history in mind, what does Gogoro have up its sleeve for May, 2022? The company has made no secret of its desire to expand to new markets. As of May 11, 2022, it’s officially poised to launch in Israel sometime in summer, 2022. In partnership with Israeli powersports distributor Metro Motor and energy company Paz Group, Gogoro will bring both its scooters and its Powered By Gogoro Network battery swapping system to the Tel Aviv metro area later this year.

“We are excited to be launching in Israel, one of the most innovative and technology-forward countries in the world, to establish a new era of urban two-wheel mobility. We are partnering with two industry leaders, Metro Motor and Paz, to bring Gogoro’s next generation battery swapping ecosystem to the Tel Aviv metro area this summer and additional cities in the future,” Gogoro founder, chairman, and CEO Horace Luke said in a statement.

“Gogoro was created to introduce a mass market shift to sustainable energy in densely populated cities by establishing an intelligent urban ecosystem that introduces a new refueling system for electric two-wheel vehicles. Today, Gogoro manages more than 350,000 battery swaps per day and since 2015 has exceeded 275 million battery swaps,” he added.

For those unfamiliar, Metro Motors handles a wide range of vehicles that nestle under the powersports umbrella, including motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, scooters, mopeds, and watercraft. Its recently-founded electric division will soon be distributing both Gogoro and Zero products within the country. In addition to distribution and sales, Metro Motors also provides maintenance services for all vehicles it sells via its authorized service centers.