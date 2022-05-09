Eastern Canada’s Backroad Ball, a celebration of all women motorcyclists (and the moto-curious) in and around Eastern Canada, just announced that it is postponing the 2022 Backroad Ball until 2023. For those unfamiliar, it’s a motorcycle adventure and campout weekend filled with music, rides, tales ‘round a campfire, a dirt bike clinic, and assorted other moto-related activities—for women, by women.

The rescheduled 2023 event will now be held from July 7 through 9, 2023, in Salisbury, New Brunswick, Canada. If you previously registered for the 2022 Backroad Ball, your registration will automatically be rolled over to the 2023 event. If you need a refund instead, you can contact the organizers via email.

What caused the postponement? Once again, the culprit is COVID-19. Although many places are easing restrictions, that doesn’t mean that people aren’t still becoming ill (or remaining ill if they have long COVID). Unfortunately, as the BB organizers posted on their official Facebook page, some members of their team have been dealing with extended illness. That, they say, has made them especially aware of their duty to keep those they care about safe, including attendees of the Ball.

Although it was a difficult decision to make, that’s why BB organizers say they ultimately decided to postpone this awesome event for another year. It’s an outdoor festival, filled with friends old and new, live music, and general camaraderie—and of course, will by necessity involve a whole bunch of people.

If you’re interested in registering for the 2023 Backroad Ball, online registration is now open via the official website, which we’ll link in our Sources. Both the Super Early Bird and Early Bird tiers are already sold out, but a Regular admission ticket is still available. Be aware that these registrations are first-come, first-served, and also that BB organizers will have an attendance cap.

What does Regular registration include? You’ll get two nights of camping, a single door prize entry, access to all music and entertainment at the festival, access to workshops (by donation), and some kind of memento (sticker/patch/poster) in the welcome pack you’ll receive when you arrive for the event.

Be aware that Regular registration for the 2023 Backroad Ball closes on June 24, 2022. Also, if you are transferring your 2022 registration to the 2023 event, organizers add that such transfers will no longer be permitted after the close of Regular registration.