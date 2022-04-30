As part of SW-Motech’s new 2022 collection of gear, the Trax Toolbox allows adventure riders to keep their tools separate and more accessible on their bikes. The tool kit's one of the niftier items that can be found in the brand's new additions and is a nice break from the standard panniers and tank bags for adventure riding.

SW-Motech describes the Trax toolbox as the “perfect storage space [for] a set of tools, warning vest, first aid kit, or smaller spare parts: Everything has its place in the massive Trax Toolbox and is easy to reach if the worst comes to the worst.” The quote is taken from the brand's blog post on its website covering its new 2022 collection of gear. In addition to the Trax, SW-Motech now has new handlebar risers, tank bags, and of course the tool kit.

Designed as an auxiliary fixture, the Trax Toolbox can be mounted on either the inside or the outside of the Pro side carrier luggage rack from SW-Motech, but the brand states that “the box can be placed under almost any motorcycle rear” thanks to three attachment points that allow for variable adjustment.

Practically speaking, the toolbox gets your emergency equipment out of the way from your luggage, giving you more space to stash more clothes or other equipment in your soft or hard cases. At 3.3 liters in storage capacity, the box is designed for small items and its dimensions are as follows: 28.5 x 19 x 11.3 centimeters, or 11.2 x 7.4 x 4.4 inches.

Gallery: SW-Motech Trax Toolbox

3 Photos

The case is made out of aluminum with a plastic lid that opens via a simple twist lock. Two colors are available, namely silver anodized or black powder-coated. SW-Motech touts that the Trax Toolbox is slash-proof thanks to the seal in the plastic lid. Should you find yourself needing more security, SW-Motech can provide you with a Trax lock set for peace of mind.

Pricing for the Trax Toolbox comes in at about $150 USD or €140 EUR. Take note that for the best fitment possible, you need to kit out your adventure bike with SW-Motech’s Pro side carriers, which are available for a wide range of bikes like the BMW R 1250 GS, Benelli TRK, or even the Yamaha Ténéré. Depending on the bike, the Pro side carrier can run you about $300 USD if you want absolutely perfect fitment for the toolbox. Though, don’t let us stop you rom jerry-rigging your own bracket!