Are you planning a motorcycle trip any time soon? If that sounds like you, and you’re planning to bring a bunch of stuff, and you’re in the market for a new tail bag, then SW-Motech has a new bag you may want to know about. Let’s take a look.

The German gear specialist introduced its new PRO Travelbag tail bag in July, 2021. It’s pretty massive, with a bunch of space to carry a whole lot of your necessities on your next trip. Just how massive is it? The total volume is a whopping 65 liters. In fact, SW-Motech says it’s the largest bag currently offered in its Premium series.

Best of all, it’s made to universally fit a wide range of bikes. It comes with SW-Motech's patented lashing hooks, and has a grippy bottom to help it stay in place on any passenger seat you like. Just set it on the seat, follow the included instructions, and lash it down securely so it stays where you put it on your next ride.

Gallery: SW-Motech PRO Travelbag

5 Photos

It’s made of 1680 D ballistic nylon, and has all the added features you look for in a good piece of luggage. Reflective elements help you get seen by other road users, the lashing hooks are strong and robust so your bag stays in place and is quick to attach, and additional MOLLE attachments make it easy to strap some other bags onto your bag for even more storage.

Three mesh compartments reside inside the lid, to help keep your items neatly organized inside. There’s also an included shoulder strap, for ease of carrying off the bike. Two exterior pockets have covered zippers, to help shield them from the elements. Unlike some other luggage, the SW-Motech PRO Travelbag comes with a waterproof inner bag, so you don’t have to purchase it separately if you want to keep your stuff from getting soaked.

The MSRP on SW-Motech's website is 280 Euros, or about $331. That price includes VAT, and shipping is free on this item. If you reside outside a VAT country, the pricing will probably vary by region. It’s currently available to ship immediately as of July 27, 2021, or you can inquire with any shop near you that stocks SW-Motech goods.