It’s March, 2021, and Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is riding high on the popularity of the H’Ness CB350. With the company passing the 10,000 bikes sold mark in just three months, wouldn’t you be excited? The connection between design, features, and price seems to be enticing all kinds of riders to join the Honda Big Wing family.

With that in mind, HMSI teamed up with Arunachal Pradesh Tourism to launch the “Honda Sunchasers 2021—H'Ness Quest for the Land of the Rising Sun” tour. It kicked off on March 9, 2021, and will see 11 moto journalists from Indian publications cover 800 kilometers (or just under 500 miles) in 7 days, all in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

For those unfamiliar, Arunachal Pradesh is the Indian state that sees the sun first as it rises each day. Hence, while Japan, as a country, has long been associated with the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh has also incorporated that phrase into its identity. Happily, it’s also full of beautiful and picturesque locations, including Bomjir, Hayuliang, Walong, and Namsai—which are all points to be met on the Sunchasers 2021 tour.

The group will be led by Himalayan Motorsports Association president Vijay Parmar. Parmar and his team will escort the riders on their extremely scenic journey, all riding on a pack of brand-new H’Ness CB350s. Together, they’ll experience everything that both the bikes and Arunachal Pradesh have to offer.

Participants in the Sunchasers 2021 ride were flagged off in a special ceremony held at Ruksin, in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. HMSI director of sales and marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria was on hand for the festivities, as was Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly honorable speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona. Additional folks from both HMSI and the Arunachal Pradesh government were also on hand to participate in this momentous occasion.

There is, after all, no better way to really get to see and know beautiful places than by bike, is there? We look forward to seeing all the reports that come out of this trip, particularly those involving photos and/or videos.