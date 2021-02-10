Do you remember what you were doing at the end of October, 2020? If you’re in India, you may have been bringing home a brand-new Honda H’Ness CB350. Since its launch, the 350’s winning combination of retro looks and modern amenities just keeps drawing in customers. Don’t believe us? It sold 1,000 units in its first 30 days on the market.

It’s now February, 2021, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced that the H’Ness CB350 just passed another important sales milestone. In just over three months of being on the market, this model already hit 10,000 units sold. Deliveries started on October 21, 2020, and even though time seems to move strangely right now, that math checks out.

That’s even more impressive when you consider that HMSI only sells the H’Ness CB350 through its premium Honda BigWing dealer network. These outlets sell Honda’s more premium models, and consist of five BigWing Topline locations and 18 regular BigWing locations throughout India. The company plans to expand its total BigWing dealership numbers to around 50 by March of 2021, which would more than double its current presence.

“H’ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement & build quality, not to forget the rich distinctive roar of the exhaust note,” HMSI sales and marketing director Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

“With a limited BigWing network, we have already crossed the 10,000 sales milestone in a short time, and are carrying backorders as well across several towns. We thank all our valuable customers for their love and trust in brand Honda. We are making efforts at the backend to reduce the waiting as well as expanding our BigWing network fast to more towns, to serve our customers better.”

As the CB’s pleasing design starts selling in additional markets outside of India, it will be interesting to watch just how quickly it wins the entire world over to its charms.