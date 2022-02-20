SW-Motech is now offering a slew of new accessories for the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. The new range of products from SW-Motech adds some extra luggage and storage options for the adventurous H-D.

The first lineup of accessories for the Harley includes a selection of PRO tank bags that come in various sizes ranging from 5 liters all the way to a massive 50-liter capacity model. These bags are attached via a Fidlock magnetic attachment system, you know, the same system that’s used in some high-end helmets. This means that you don’t have to fiddle with snaps, straps, or buckles, and all you need to do is place and clasp and then you’re off. Also, SW-Motech has its own tank ring for quick and easy attachment as an alternative. Take note of the “WP” in the names as well as these indicate that the bags will be able to stand up to rain.

Also, get a load of SW-Motech’s crash bars. Made from high-quality steel with a diameter of 27 milimeters for the main bar, and 22 milimeters for the support arms. The bars cover all the key components of the Harley-Davidson Pan America, and can also function as a mounting point for additional accesories such as the DryBag 80 or EVO headlights. On that note, other protection pieces include a black or silver engine skid plate, manifold guard, EVO headlight guard, and a brake fluid reservoir guard.

Other accessories for the Pan America include handlebar risers, an adjustable shift lever, heel guard, and EVO footpegs. On top of that, you can also get a side stand foot enlarger, a center stand as well as a range of SW-Motech Drybags and SW-Motech kits for attaching smartphones and GPS devices.

Prices for the PRO tank bags range between $189.95 USD to $225.95 USD. The strap tank bags go for $268.95 USD. Meanwhile, the crash guards go for $299.95 USD, and that takes care of most of the big-ticket items. The other parts will run you between $50.95 USD to $177.95 USD. Check out SW-Motech’s website for more details as well as some sale items they may have that’ll fit the Pan America.