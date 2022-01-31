For most manufacturers, handguards are merely an afterthought. While developing the engine, chassis, and electronics takes years to perfect, most stock handguards leave a lot to desire. Some adventure models like the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 don’t come standard with handguards, and if they do, the original equipment usually doesn’t stand up to intense off-road riding due to flimsy construction.

That’s where aftermarket handguard specialists Barkbusters get it right, with robust handguards that offer plenty of protection and enough customization options to suit any rider’s needs. We’ve seen a fair share of new adventure bikes join the fray in 2021 and 2022, and Barkbusters handguards are an excellent first addition to the new and revised models.

Between 2021-2022, Honda introduced the CRF300L, Harley finally dropped the Pan-America 1250 and 1250 Special, and Kawasaki revived the KLR 650 after a short three-year hiatus. In addition to those models, Ducati launched the new Multistrada V4 family including the Multistrada V4 S and V4 S Sport. Luckily, Barkbusters’ latest release covers all these bikes but owners can also personalize the protection to match their riding style.

Like all Barkbusters handguards, the new products feature two-point mounting hardware that not only shields the rider's hands from wind and debris but also protects the bike’s levers in the event of a crash or tip over. However, customers can choose from an assortment of handguard options to suit their needs.

The Jet variant favors a sleek style while the standard VPS model caters to long-distance tourers and off-roaders with a robust design that improves wind protection. The aptly-named Storm handguards provide maximum weather protection, while the Carbon is the perfect complement to road-oriented explorers.

With heat-treated aluminum, sturdy bar-weights, and specialized wind deflectors, the latest Barkbusters handguards are ready to help you venture further on your new ADV.