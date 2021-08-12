SW-Motech Launches New Sleek And Functional Lever Guards

Lever guards are among the few tasteful modifications sportbike and naked bike enthusiasts can opt for to enhance the aesthetic of their motorcycle, as well as add a functional piece of protection in the event of a tip over. It really isn’t surprising that the most common parts to break during parking lot tip overs and low speed crashes are clutch and brake levers.

Installing a pair of lever guards adds a safeguard which protects your levers, should your bike end up on its side. They could also come in handy for those who ride in heavily populated areas, and often find themselves in close proximity to other riders. It isn’t unheard of for a motorcycle’s front brake to be inadvertently activated after coming into contact with another vehicle. All that being said, there are tons of options when it comes to lever guards, some of which are better than others.

SW-Motech has just recently launched a new set of sleek lever guards which have been designed for sportbikes and naked roadsters alike. Sporting a minimalist design, SW-Motech’s lever guards are also very versatile, and can even be fitted with wind protectors making them suitable for sport-tourers and long-distance riders. As is the case with all of SW-Motech’s products, the lever guards are built to take a beating. Constructed out of forged aluminum later on milled and anodized in a sleek black finish, there’s no denying that these lever guards can withstand a tip over.

The SW-Motech lever guards are sold in pairs, with the wind deflectors sold as a separate accessory. The accessory is compatible with most BMW, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph, and Yamaha motorcycles, and is priced at 135 Euros or $159 USD. The wind deflectors go for an additional 25 Euros, or the equivalent of $29.35 USD.