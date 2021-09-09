If you’re looking to outfit your 2018 or newer Benelli TRK 502 X for your next great adventure, luggage and accessories specialist SW-Motech has some new options you may want to consider. Whether you just want a sturdy top box to hold your essentials, or you’re ready to go all-in on both a top box and some hard side cases, the German accessories maker has you covered. Let’s take a look.

Some people just want to get everything they need in one handy kit. If that’s you, and your Benelli TRK 502 X is crying out for a new set of hard luggage, then the Adventure Set may be right up your street. Not only does it come with a matched set of Trax ADV aluminum side cases and aluminum top case, it also packs the carriers and rear rack you’ll need to mount them.

Even better, the Adventure Set is available in your choice of matte black or aluminum silver finishes. The kit also comes with two Trax M/L watertight expansion bags. The cost of this kit is 1,640 Euros (or about $1,939), which includes VAT and free shipping.

If that’s more storage capacity than you need at the moment, then SW-Motech also has two different top case options for you to choose from on your TRK 502 X. The Trax ADV top case system is a rugged black aluminum top case that can fit 38 liters of stuff inside. It also comes with the Adventure Rack, adapter kit, Trax lock set, a storage bag, and mounting hardware to get everything neatly fitted on your bike. The cost is 540 Euros (or about $638) including VAT and free shipping.

Maybe you’re not a fan of the super boxy look, and were hoping for something a little more streamlined and modern in appearance. If so, then the Urban ABS top case system may be what you want. It can fit up to 29 liters of stuff, and comes with an Adventure Rack, quick-release DHV attachment system, a waterproof inner bag, adapter kit, lock, and all mounting hardware necessary for installation. This one is a little easier on the wallet at just 370 Euros (or about $437) including VAT and free shipping.