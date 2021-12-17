Take A Peek At SW-Motech’s New Luggage And Accessories For 2022

SW-Motech has released its 2022 range of luggage and accessories options tailored to suit the needs to a variety of riders. The recent development of the SysBag WP model range has opened doors to new and exciting innovations which will make both short and long distance trips on your motorcycle a walk in the park. With these new waterproof luggage options, you won’t need to worry about your belongings when the weather goes bad.

The new SW-Motech SysBag WP can be fitted to any motorcycle, and is applicable for use in all riding scenarios. Available in S, M, and L sizes, the new bags feature a waterproof construction, and a roll-top closure with an overlapping lid. The inner waterproof pocket is removable and can easily be cleaned and washed. Additionally, organizing your luggage is easier than ever thanks to removable and adjustable dividers with Velcro fasteners.

The new SysBag WP range is accompanied by new offerings in SW-Motech’s tank bag lineup. There are now two additional tank bags to choose from in the form of the PRO Cross WP and the PRO City WP, which fits perfectly with the PRO tank ring available for select motorcycle models.

Next up, we have the TRAX toolbox, a luggage solution which will certainly come in handy for diehard adventure riders, or those embarking on multi-day, cross country trips. It can be used as a toolbox, first aid kit, or additional luggage, and mounts directly to the inside of the PRO side carrier making it easy to access behind your panniers. It’s slim design means that it doesn’t interfere with other luggage items, and more importantly, stays clear of your bike’s moving parts.

Apart from luggage solutions, SW-Motech also offers products that make your bike more comfortable. For 2022, the company has released new variable handlebar relocators allowing you to tailor-fit your riding position. These easy-to-install bar risers are compatible with select motorcycle models, and raise the handlebars, while at the same time bring them closer to the rider for a more upright riding position.

Last but not least, SW-Motech also offers new, adjustable mirrors which, apart from improving your rearward vision, give your bike a more premium aesthetic. Constructed out of forged, black anodized aluminum, the mirrors are available in either long or short-arm variants, and can be extended by 30 millimeters. Additionally, these mirrors offer unlimited adjustment, offering a perfect, unobstructed view of the surroundings behind you.

