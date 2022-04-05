Honda Releases The Click 160 Commuter Scooter In Thailand

As much as Honda is known and loved for its high-performance machines, one can argue that its small-displacement two-wheelers are an integral element that keep the company’s wheels turning. In terms of volumes alone, Honda sells millions of scooters per year in the Asian market alone. This serves as a huge percentage of the company’s revenues, revenues which are used to fuel innovation and come up with better products across the board.

Speaking of small-displacement commuter-focused models, Honda continues to innovate by offering more and more premium tech on its entry-level offerings. The newest of which comes to us in the form of the Click 160, a practical scooter with a sporty design. The new scooter was unveiled at the Bangkok Motor Show in Thailand, and is a successor to the highly popular Click 150 scooter, a two-wheeler that has become a favorite among commuters and enthusiasts across Asia.

At a glance, it’s clear that Honda’s sporty styling derived from its bigger bikes has been integrated into the Click 160. We find sharp and pointy bodywork, as if it were a sportbike morphed into scooter form. Also, its angry-looking front fascia gives hints of CBR in its styling, making for a scooter that looks faster than it really is. The new Click 160 gets redesigned alloy wheels finished in gold, giving the scooter an even sportier look when paired with its matte gray bodywork.

As for performance, the Click has been given a revised engine similar to what we find in the PCX 160. It consists of a 156.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a traditional scooter CVT. The power unit is rated at 15 horsepower, making for a zippy runabout around town and in the urban setting. Furthermore, the engine is compatible with fuel containing up to 20 percent ethanol, and complies with the latest emission regulations in the region, which is more or less equivalent to the Euro 4 standard.

Apart from the engine, the new Click 160 is equipped with rather basic underpinnings such as standard telescopic forks, and preload-adjustable rear suspension. Its versatile package will surely be welcome in several Asian markets thanks to the practicality it affords its user. A spacious one-piece, two-up saddle makes riding with a pillion easy and comfortable, while ample under-seat storage allows you to haul small groceries and a spare helmet along with you. A smart key ignition system, USB charging port, and fully digital display give the Click a premium look and feel, too.

As for pricing and availability, the new Click 160 retails at THB 63,500, which translates to around $1,895 USD—pretty good value for money considering the extensive features list this scooter brings to the table. In the region, it’ll surely make for a viable alternative to the likes of the Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha NMAX and Aerox 155, and maybe even bigger scooters like the new Aprilia SR GT 200.