Doremi is an aftermarket brand in Japan that makes parts and complete kits that can turn classic bikes into historic ones, or at least homages to legends. Previously on RideApart, the repro maker had a little something for Kawaski GPZ900R Ninja Owners that are in need of a new gas tank.

Now, a few months later, the brand wows us again but this time with a full kit for the Honda CB400F. Taking inspiration from one of the model’s ancestors, the CBX400F, the kit gives the new bike an even more retro appeal, dressing it up in the CBX’s livery along with its nameplate on the side. The kit will be showcased at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show at Doremi’s booth.

Honda CB400F Doremi Kit 1980s Honda CBX400F

It’s not a total retro conversion, however, since there are a few key differences between the CB400F and the CBX400F, namely with regard to the Honda Pro Link suspension setup for the 80s CBX. The new one comes with twin springers and a double-sided swingarm which is peculiar for a modern bike, but understandable to give it that retro appeal.

While it is not truly a one-to-one homage to the original, Doremi did some modifications of their own in order to turn the modern-day CB into a compelling replica with its kit. Instead of the boxy rear that the CBX sports, the brand decided to design a rear spoiler that’s faithful to the design of the CBX. While there are some elements that are modern, Doremi decided that the pattern on the saddle must remain faithful to the original. Even the four-to-one exhaust system has a crossover pipe beneath the three headers that mimic the original’s setup.

Doremi's Interpretation The 1980s Honda CBX400F

Also, Doremi’s no stranger to tanks, and to mimic the CBX’s historic shape, a galvanized steel unit is included in the kit. Following that, Doremi even offers customers a selection of four color options that transform the entire look of the bike. These colorways include red-and-white, blue-white-and-red, and red-white-and-black-red.

For the price of about $2,400 USD, it’s not a bad deal, all things considered. The aesthetic kit makes for a unique interpretation of a classic that was made between 1981 to 1984. Doremi has been in the game for quite some time working on other brands like Kawasaki, Suzuki, and of course, Honda, turning modern incarnations into properly-built retro-inspired homages as well as supplying owners with parts that are otherwise out of production.